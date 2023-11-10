The Barn

6:30 PM

Peacock

UT San Antonio

UTSA Roadrunners

Record: 1-0

KenPom Rank: 235

Now we are stepping up the competition (slightly). Can the Gophers move to 2-0 with a win over the Roadrunners? Should be another win, but you don’t win by showing up.

KEYS TO A GOPHER WIN

Cut turnovers - 17 turnovers against Bethune-Cookman, which was over 24% of our own possessions. And it was the big men who were the main culprits. Dawson Garcia, Pharrel Payne and Isaiah Ihnen combined for 10. Better passing and ball security from the big men is needed.

Contain Christian Tucker - The junior guard got to the free throw line 15 times in their opening game against Western Illinois. Sound defensive footwork and keep this kid out of the lane.

Defensive rebounding - Was an issue last year and hasn’t been great yet this year. Box out, keep their big guys off the glass. UTSA does come to this game with some decent size with a 7’ center and a 6’10” forward.

PREDICTION

I do love the Roadrunners, maybe the best nickname in all of Texas, but I cannot in good conscious pick them to beat the Gophers.

Very excited that this game isn’t on B1G+ and is watchable for me. Can’t wait to see how the new Gopher guards are able to get (and make) good shots while utilizing our strength inside.

Minnesota - 76

UTSA - 63