The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-4) begin their final road trip of the regular season in West Lafayette as they face the Purdue Boilermakers (2-7) at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.

This Week’s Thoughts:

Blake: See my opponent preview.

GoAUpher: I predict Minnesota wins but I feel no confidence in that. No idea on score. This sums it up:

gopherguy05: Maybe they win. Maybe they don’t. I have no idea and neither do you. I have zero trust in any facet of this team and so I hope for the best but fully expect the worst.

GopherNation: This Purdue team lost to Iowa and gave up 20 points. This has to be a win. Doesn’t it?

mowe0018: This one will definitely compete with the Seinfeld series finale for NBC’s highest ratings ever. No doubt.

Ustreet: I will find myself confused watching this game.

WhiteSpeedReceiver: This game will be stupid.

zipsofakron: An anger hangover from getting gutted by Illinois will help them get back on track and become bowl eligible. The vets will ensure they don’t lose to back-to-back bad teams.

Wait... are we the bad team? Uh oh.

Post your score predictions in the comments!