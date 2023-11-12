Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. when the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-5) head to Columbus for a matchup with the No. 1-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0) on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

The Gophers represent a final tune-up for the top-ranked Buckeyes ahead of their much-anticipated regular season finale against the No. 3-ranked Michigan Wolverines, who are also undefeated. The story of Ohio State’s season up to this point has been the play of their defense, which ranks fourth nationally in total defense (262.2 total yards allowed per game) and second in scoring defense (9.9 points allowed per game). The Buckeyes’ offense features perhaps the most electric player in the country, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who is firmly in the Heisman conversation with 59 receptions for 1,063 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

Minnesota and Ohio State last met in 2021, when the Buckeyes bested the Gophers, 45-31.