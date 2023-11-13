Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. when the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-5) close out the regular season by hosting the Wisconsin Badgers (5-5) at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25.

The game will be televised on FS1.

Luke Fickell’s first season at the helm in Madison has been a disappointment to say the least. After starting the season 4-1, the Badgers have lost four of their last five games, including three straight losses to Ohio State, Indiana, and Northwestern. Quarterback Tanner Mordecai missed three games with a hand injury and returned against Northwestern but was not much of a spark, finishing 31-of-45 for 255 passing yards but no scores. Running back Braelon Allen has been relied upon as the engine of their offense, but he has also been banged up.

Minnesota has won two straight over Wisconsin, including a 23-16 road win last season, marking the program’s first back-to-back wins over the Badgers since 1993-94.