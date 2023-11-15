Minnesota Football: Gophers in the NFL Week 10

Another week down and another normal week for the former Gophers in the NFL. Nobody really stood out in Week 10 with the lone exception of Boye Mafe recording another sack—now 7 weeks in a row.

Rashod Bateman—WR Baltimore Ravens

Daniel Faalele—OL—Baltimore Ravens

Week 10 vs Cleveland Browns

Week 11 vs Cincinnati Bengals (Thursday Night)

Bateman played 40 offensive snaps—a season high 74%. Bateman was targeted four times and caught two passes for 25 yards.

Faalele played 10 offensive snaps and six special teams snaps in the loss.

Terrell Smith—CB—Chicago Bears

Week 10 vs Carolina Panthers (Thursday)

Week 11 @ Detroit Lions

Smith was out for the 5th consecutive week with Mono.

De’ Vondre Campbell—LB—Green Bay Packers

Week 10 @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 11 vs Los Angeles Chargers

Campbell played all 65 defensive snaps and six on special teams in the loss to the Steelers. He made three tackles, one of them solo and added a pass defense and a QB hit.

Blake Cashman—LB—Houston Texans

Eric Murray—S—Houston Texans

Week 9 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 10 @ Cincinnati Bengals

Cashman played 35 defensive snaps and six on special teams. He made six tackles, three of them solo in the win.

Murray remains on Injured Reserve.

Jordan Howden—S—New Orleans Saints

Week 10 @ Minnesota Vikings

Week 11 BYE

Howden played just 10 special teams snaps in his return to Minnesota. He didn’t record a stat.

Carter Coughlin—LB New York Giants

John Michael Schmitz-C-New York Giants

Week 10 @ Dallas Cowboys

Week 11 @ Washington Commanders

Coughlin played 28 special teams snaps and recorded a solo tackle.

Schmitz played all 57 offensive snaps and three special teams snaps in the blowout loss to the Cowboys.

Boye Mafe—DL—Seattle Seahawks

Week 10 vs Washington Commanders

Week 11 @ Los Angeles Rams

Mafe played 46 defensive snaps and five on special teams. He continues to have a breakout sophomore season as he recorded five tackles, four of them solo and one of them was his team leading 7th sack of the season. He now ranks 12th in the NFL in sacks and broke the Seahawks franchise record by recording a sack seven weeks in a row.

Ko Kieft—TE—Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Antoine Winfield, JR—S-Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 10 vs Tennessee Titans

Week 11 @ San Francisco 49ers

Kieft played 7 offensive snaps and 17 special teams snaps. He recorded one solo tackle.

Winfield played all 63 defensive snaps and recorded six tackles, three of them solo with a pass defense and a QB hit.

Jack Gibbens—LB—Tennessee Titans

Week 10 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 11 @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Gibbons played 27 defensive snaps and nine special teams snaps in the win over Tampa. He made just two tackles.

Benjamin St. Juste—CB—Washington Commanders

Week 10 @ Seattle Seahawks

Week 11 vs New York Giants

St. Juste played all 81 defensive snaps. He made seven tackles, five of them solo and added a pair of pass defenses.