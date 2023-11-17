Minnesota Golden Gophers: Weekend Preview and How to Watch

It’s the weekend before Thanksgiving and it’s a packed Minnesota Golden Gophers sports schedule. Football is winding down, basketball is winding up, wrestling gets underway and hockey is going strong. Lots of action on tv and streaming this weekends, so check out the schedule below and plan how to watch your Gophers.

Friday November 17th:

Women’s Hockey @ UMD 6 PM B1G+

The Gopher women’s hockey team returns to WCHA action after a weekend off when they head up I-35 for a series against their main in-state rival. Minnesota enters the weekend ranked #4 in the nation while the Bulldogs are ranked #8.

Both teams have had initial success this season with Minnesota coming in with a 7-2 record and UMD at 8-2—the common denominator a pair of losses to Ohio State. The Gophers will look to continue their success against UMD from a year ago where the Gophers went 5-0 over UMD including a 3-0 win in the NCAA Quarterfinals at Ridder Arena.

Faceoff Friday night is set for 6 PM and it will stream on B1G+.

Volleyball vs Iowa 7 PM B1G+

The Gopher volleyball team has four matches left in the regular season an is in a fight to not miss the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014. Minnesota is just 9-7 in the Big ten and is 13-11 overall headed into Friday night’s match against Iowa. It took the Gophers five sets to defeat the 0-16 in Big Ten play Hawkeyes in In Iowa earlier in the season. Minnesota has an RPI of 41 right now and is sitting squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble at the moment. One slip up down the stretch and the Gophers can plan on sitting out December.

Minnesota has not lost to Iowa since 1995 and is 81-12 all-time against the Hawkeyes. The match is set to start at 7 PM and will stream on B1G+.

Men’s Hockey vs Notre Dame 7 PM Fox9

The #6 Gopher men’s hockey team will look to build on their win and tie at Michigan last weekend when #17 Notre Dame comes into 3m Arena at Mariucci for a weekend series. Minnesota needs to continue to make up ground in the conference after getting off to a slow start at home against Wisconsin.

Notre Dame has been decent this season having split a series against then #2 Boston University and sweeping Ohio State at home last weekend.

Minnesota native Ryan Bischel is in his 5th season with the Irish and is one of the best goaltenders in the nation. He has three shutouts already this season.

Minnesota will need good goaltending from Justen Close as its likely this weekends games will be a low scoring affair. Minnesota will be missing center Aaron Hugelin who is out with an injury he suffered in practice this week.

Friday’s night’s game faces off at 7 PM and will air live on Fox9.

Saturday November 18th:

Wrestling vs Morgan State 12:30 PM/ @ George Mason 2 PM ESPN+

The Gopher wrestling team continues their dual meet season opening east coast swing with a pair of matches on Saturday. Thursday night the #14 ranked Gophers picked up a 37-3 win at Bucknell. They continue with a pair of dual meets at George Mason on Saturday taking on Morgan State at 12:30 and then the host Patriots at 2. Both meets are schedule to stream live on ESPN+.

Men’s Basketball vs South Carolina-Upstate 1PM Peacock

The Gopher men’s basketball team returns in action Saturday against South Carolina-Upstate. Minnesota will need to get the taste of their blown 20 point lead and loss to Missouri on Thursday night out of their mouths. The game is set to tip off at 1PM and will stream on Peacock.

Football @ Ohio State 3 PM Big Ten Network.

Yeah...we know how this one is going to go. Kick off is set for 3 PM on BTN.

Women’s Hockey @ UMD 3 PM B1G+

Game two of the series between the Gophers and Bulldogs is set for 3 PM on Saturday streaming on B1G=.

Volleyball vs Ohio State 7 PM Big Ten Network

It’s a Gophers/Buckeyes doubleheader on Saturday as right after the football game BTN will cover the volleyball match live from the Pav. Minnesota defeated the Buckeyes in Columbus a few weeks ago and if they want to retain any NCAA Tournament hopes they will need to do it again Saturday.

Opening serve is set for 7 PM on BTN.

Men’s Hockey vs Notre Dame 7 PM Fox9+

The second game of the Gophers and Irish on the ice is set for 7 PM Saturday at 3M Arena at Mariucci. The TV broadcast moves over to Fox9+ on Saturday and it also will be available for streaming on B1G+.

Sunday November 19th

Wrestling @ Daktronics Open—Brookings, SD 10 AM

The Gopher wrestlers who did not make the trip east for the dual matches will head to South Dakota for the Daktronics open and will complete individually. Matches kick off at 10 AM and live results will be available HERE.

Women’s Basketball vs UCONN 4 PM FS1

The most anticipated game of the weekend waits until 4 PM Sunday when Paige Bueckers and the UCONN Huskies come into the Barn to face off against the 3-0 Minnesota Gophers. Coach Dawn Plitzuweit has Minnesota off to a great start so far, but the Huskies will be BY FAR the toughest task Minnesota will have faced in the early season.

U Conn is 2-1 on the season after dropping a game to NC State, but most recently smoked fellow Big Ten foe #20 Maryland 80-48 on Thursday night. They did that without their second bet player in Azzi Fudd who missed the game with a knee injury and her status for Sunday’s game is in question. Bueckers led 24 to lead the Huskies and you know she will be amped up to play in her own state on Sunday.

Tip is set for 4 PM and the Barn will be rocking with TV coverage live on FS1.