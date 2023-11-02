 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minnesota Football: Big Ten announces 2024 conference schedules

By Blake Ruane
Michigan State v Minnesota Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The Big Ten announced conference football schedules for the 2024 season on Thursday.

Here is the Minnesota Golden Gophers’ complete fall football schedule for 2024:

  • Thu, Aug. 29 — North Carolina Tar Heels
  • Sat, Sep. 7 — Rhode Island Rams
  • Sat, Sep. 14 — Nevada Wolf Pack
  • Sat, Sep. 21 — Iowa Hawkeyes
  • Sat, Sep. 28 — @ Michigan Wolverines
  • Sat, Oct. 5 — USC Trojans
  • Sat, Oct. 12 — @ UCLA Bruins
  • Sat, Oct. 19 — BYE
  • Sat, Oct. 26 — Maryland Terrapins
  • Sat, Nov. 2 — @ Illinois Fighting Illini
  • Sat, Nov. 9 — @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights
  • Sat, Nov. 16 — BYE
  • Sat, Nov. 23 — Penn State Nittany Lions
  • Sat, Nov. 30 — @ Wisconsin Badgers

