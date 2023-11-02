The Big Ten announced conference football schedules for the 2024 season on Thursday.
Here is the Minnesota Golden Gophers’ complete fall football schedule for 2024:
- Thu, Aug. 29 — North Carolina Tar Heels
- Sat, Sep. 7 — Rhode Island Rams
- Sat, Sep. 14 — Nevada Wolf Pack
- Sat, Sep. 21 — Iowa Hawkeyes
- Sat, Sep. 28 — @ Michigan Wolverines
- Sat, Oct. 5 — USC Trojans
- Sat, Oct. 12 — @ UCLA Bruins
- Sat, Oct. 19 — BYE
- Sat, Oct. 26 — Maryland Terrapins
- Sat, Nov. 2 — @ Illinois Fighting Illini
- Sat, Nov. 9 — @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Sat, Nov. 16 — BYE
- Sat, Nov. 23 — Penn State Nittany Lions
- Sat, Nov. 30 — @ Wisconsin Badgers
