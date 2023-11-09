Minnesota Football: Gophers in the NFL Week 9

It was a non descript Week 9 for the Gophers with most player shaving average weeks. Boye Mafe earned sack #6 on the season while everyone healthy played at least one snap this week. Several more Gopher on Gopher matchup's are set for Week 10 so should be fun to watch.
Rashod Bateman—WR Baltimore Ravens
Daniel Faalele—OL—Baltimore Ravens
Week 9 vs Seattle Seahawks
Week 10 vs Cleveland Browns
Bateman played 43 offensive snaps—57 %. Bateman was targeted five times and caught three passes for balls for 28 yards.
Faalele played 11 offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps in the blowout win.
Terrell Smith—CB—Chicago Bears
Week 9 @ New Orleans Saints
Week 10 vs Carolina Panthers (Thursday)
Smith was out for the 4th consecutive week with Monoo
De’ Vondre Campbell—LB—Green Bay Packers
Week 9 vs Los Angeles Rams
Week 10 @ Pittsburgh Steelers
Campbell played all 58 defensive snaps and three on special teams in the win over the Rams. He made six tackles, three of them solo.
Blake Cashman—LB—Houston Texans
Eric Murray—S—Houston Texans
Week 9 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 10 @ Cincinnati Bengals
Cashman played 54 defensive snaps and five on special teams. He made a team high ten tackles, five of them solo and two for a loss in the win.
Murray remains on Injured Reserve at least one more week.
Jordan Howden—S—New Orleans Saints
Week 9 vs Chicago Bears
Week 10 @ Minnesota Vikings
Howden went back to the bench in Week nine playing just one defensive snap and 11 special teams snaps. He didn’t record a snap. He returns back to Minnesota this week to face the Vikings.
Carter Coughlin—LB New York Giants
John Michael Schmitz-C-New York Giants
Week 9 @ Las Vegas Raiders
Week 10 @ Dallas Cowboys
Coughlin played all 24 special teams snaps and did not record a stat
Schmitz played all 63 offensive snaps in the blowout loss to the Raiders.
Boye Mafe—DL—Seattle Seahawks
Week 9 @ Baltimore Ravens
Week 10 vs Washington Commanders
Mafe played 42 defensive snaps and seven on special teams. He recorded six tackles, five of them solo and one was his 6th sack on the season.
Ko Kieft—TE—Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Antoine Winfield, JR—S-Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 9 @ Houston Texans
Week 10 vs Tennessee Titans
Kieft played 10 offensive snaps and every single special teams snap—27 in total. He didn;t record a stat.
Winfield played all 72 defensive snaps and recorded three tackles, two of them solo.
Jack Gibbens—LB—Tennessee Titans
Week 9 @ Pittsburgh Steelers (Thursday)
Week 10 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Gibbons played 53 defensive snaps and eight special teams snaps in the Thursday night loss to Pittsburgh. He made six tackles, four of them solo.
Benjamin St. Juste—CB—Washington Commanders
Week 9 @ New England Patriots
Week 10 @ Seattle Seahawks
St. Juste played all 64 defensive snaps in the win over New England. He made three tackles, all of them solo and added a season high three pass defenses.
