Minnesota Football: Gophers in the NFL Week 9

It was a non descript Week 9 for the Gophers with most player shaving average weeks. Boye Mafe earned sack #6 on the season while everyone healthy played at least one snap this week. Several more Gopher on Gopher matchup's are set for Week 10 so should be fun to watch.

Rashod Bateman—WR Baltimore Ravens

Daniel Faalele—OL—Baltimore Ravens

Week 9 vs Seattle Seahawks

Week 10 vs Cleveland Browns

Bateman played 43 offensive snaps—57 %. Bateman was targeted five times and caught three passes for balls for 28 yards.

Faalele played 11 offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps in the blowout win.

Terrell Smith—CB—Chicago Bears

Week 9 @ New Orleans Saints

Week 10 vs Carolina Panthers (Thursday)

Smith was out for the 4th consecutive week with Monoo

De’ Vondre Campbell—LB—Green Bay Packers

Week 9 vs Los Angeles Rams

Week 10 @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Campbell played all 58 defensive snaps and three on special teams in the win over the Rams. He made six tackles, three of them solo.

Blake Cashman—LB—Houston Texans

Eric Murray—S—Houston Texans

Week 9 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 10 @ Cincinnati Bengals

Cashman played 54 defensive snaps and five on special teams. He made a team high ten tackles, five of them solo and two for a loss in the win.

Murray remains on Injured Reserve at least one more week.

Jordan Howden—S—New Orleans Saints

Week 9 vs Chicago Bears

Week 10 @ Minnesota Vikings

Howden went back to the bench in Week nine playing just one defensive snap and 11 special teams snaps. He didn’t record a snap. He returns back to Minnesota this week to face the Vikings.

Carter Coughlin—LB New York Giants

John Michael Schmitz-C-New York Giants

Week 9 @ Las Vegas Raiders

Week 10 @ Dallas Cowboys

Coughlin played all 24 special teams snaps and did not record a stat

Schmitz played all 63 offensive snaps in the blowout loss to the Raiders.

Boye Mafe—DL—Seattle Seahawks

Week 9 @ Baltimore Ravens

Week 10 vs Washington Commanders

Mafe played 42 defensive snaps and seven on special teams. He recorded six tackles, five of them solo and one was his 6th sack on the season.

Ko Kieft—TE—Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Antoine Winfield, JR—S-Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 9 @ Houston Texans

Week 10 vs Tennessee Titans

Kieft played 10 offensive snaps and every single special teams snap—27 in total. He didn;t record a stat.

Winfield played all 72 defensive snaps and recorded three tackles, two of them solo.

Jack Gibbens—LB—Tennessee Titans

Week 9 @ Pittsburgh Steelers (Thursday)

Week 10 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Gibbons played 53 defensive snaps and eight special teams snaps in the Thursday night loss to Pittsburgh. He made six tackles, four of them solo.

Benjamin St. Juste—CB—Washington Commanders

Week 9 @ New England Patriots

Week 10 @ Seattle Seahawks

St. Juste played all 64 defensive snaps in the win over New England. He made three tackles, all of them solo and added a season high three pass defenses.