The Barn

12:00 PM

FS1

Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes

Record: 15-9 (7-6)

KenPom Rank: 33

The good news here is that Iowa is 1-5 in their last six Big Ten road games. The bad news is that it may not matter for Minnesota. Can the Gophers pull out a win over Iowa?

KEYS TO A GOPHER WIN

Find offense - This game features the two worst defenses in the Big Ten. So this might be an opportunity for the Gophers to find some offensive rhythm against a bad defense. The problem is that we also have the worst offense in the conference, so it may not matter.

Body up Murray - Iowa brings the other Murray. After Keegan was one of the league’s best players, now it is Kris who is leading the Hawkeyes in scoring. Being physical with the forward and making him work for points would be very helpful.

Just get better - Really I would just like to see some consistent improvement for the rest of the season. I don’t care if we get any more wins, but I’d like to see this team start to play with some toughness and get better.

PREDICTION

Iowa will score a lot of points. Like a LOT. We may also score well above our average, but I do not see this resulting in a win in Super Bowl Sunday.

Minnesota - XX

Wisconsin - XX