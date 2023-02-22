Minnesota spring football game set for April 22

The University of Minnesota announced this morning that their annual spring football game will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, at Huntington Bank Stadium.

The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

The team will be split into two squads that will compete for the coveted Goldy’s Gup, and a player will be named the Sid Hartman Spring Game MVP.

Fans are encouraged to bring a decorated oar to the spring game. These customized oars will be added to the inside of Huntington Bank Stadium where they adorn the hallway that the Gophers travel from their locker room to the field on game days.

The program will also once again host its annual diaper drive at the spring game. Fans are encouraged to bring diapers to the game and drop them off outside the stadium near Tribal Nations Plaza (outside of West Plaza). These diapers will then be donated to the Diaper Bank of Minnesota where they will then be distributed to families in need.