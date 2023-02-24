Lincoln

2:#0 PM

BTN

Nebraska

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Record: 14-14 (7-10)

KenPom Rank: 90

The best chance on paper for a Gopher win, can they get a second Big Ten win this year? The matchup at The Barn was an overtime battle where the Gophers came up short.

KEYS TO A GOPHER WIN

Continued improvement from the young guys - Josh Ola-Joseph had a run of 3 consecutive games in double figures before the Maryland game. Pharrel Payne has had very good games in 2 of his last 3 games. And even Carrington has had some really nice possession on both ends of the floor, that just haven’t quite translated to improved box scores. But if these guys can play well, along with Jamison Battle and Dawson Garcia, you just might start to see something with this group.

Box Out - Nebraska has won 4 out of 5 and have been really crashing the offensive glass lately. This is not great for the Gophers, but this might be important.

Get to the free throw line - I know this one seems silly because once we get there we will make about 56% of them. But Nebraska has been very good at not fouling on defense, so maybe getting to the line (and making them) would be a boost to Minnesota’s chances. Maybe it just comes down to getting their key guys in foul trouble.

PREDICTION

Nebraska is hot, I don’t see the losing streak ending on Saturday.

Minnesota - 69

Nebraska - 76