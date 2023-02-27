Head coach P.J. Fleck and co. have returned to the fertile recruiting ground of Illinois to add to their stable of running backs, drawing a verbal pledge from Jaydon Wright.

Get to know Jaydon Wright

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 220

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Syracuse and West Virginia

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8500

Scouting Report

Wright rushed for 1,224 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns last season. He is a bit of a freight train, a downhill runner who runs through contact and is difficult to bring down once he gains a head of steam. Wright does not have elite speed, recording 100-meter times of 11.64 and 11.73 as a sophomore, but he can be elusive in the open field. He frequently weaves his way through traffic, changing direction to elude tacklers without having to slow down. Wright also has a heck of a stiff arm. The one area of his game that it’s difficult to get a feel for from watching his tape is his vision. There are often gaping holes for Wright to run through, and I’d be curious to see his patience and vision tested by more formidable defensive fronts.