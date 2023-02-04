College Park

8:00 PM

BTN

Maryland

Maryland Terapins

Record: 15-7 (6-5)

KenPom Rank: 32

KEYS TO A GOPHER WIN

Win threes! - The bad news is that the Gophers aren’t great at shooting three, the good news is that Maryland is worse (SLIGHTLY). Can the Gophers shoot better from three and keep this close?

Rebound! - Maryland also stinks at defensive rebounding, kind of like the Gophers. Can we get a bunch of offensive rebounds? Without giving up a ton of offensive rebounds on our end.

Keep Jamir Young out of the paint - Kid shoots like 27% from three! Keep him out of the paint and make him shoot.

PREDICTION

I totally think the Gophers are going to win!

Just kidding, I don’t.

Minnesota - 73

Maryland - 85