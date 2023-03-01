 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Minnesota Basketball: Three keys to beating Rutgers at home and how to watch Thursday’s Big Ten matchup

Two games left, can the Gophers get another Big Ten win?

By GopherNation
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Nebraska Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Barn

6:00 PM

FS1

Rutgers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Record: 18-11 (10-8)
KenPom Rank: 31

It was just a month ago when Rutgers rudely defeated the Gophers by 35 points. Time for revenge now that they have to come to The Barn?

KEYS TO A GOPHER WIN

Maroon_key_medium

Play some defense - The Scarlet Knights are known for their defense, not their offense. But they put up 90 on the Gophers last time around. They had 6 guys in double-figures and shot 64% from the field.

Maroon_key_medium

No turnovers - This defense is tough. Very physical. And we need to not be careless with the basketball, value every possession and see some points because of it.

Maroon_key_medium

Make them shoot contested 3s - Not typically a good 3-point shooting team. Get a hand up on shooters after taking away penetration.

PREDICTION

We will not win.

Minnesota - 63
Rutgers - 75

More From The Daily Gopher

Loading comments...