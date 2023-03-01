The Barn

6:00 PM

FS1

Rutgers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Record: 18-11 (10-8)

KenPom Rank: 31

It was just a month ago when Rutgers rudely defeated the Gophers by 35 points. Time for revenge now that they have to come to The Barn?

KEYS TO A GOPHER WIN

Play some defense - The Scarlet Knights are known for their defense, not their offense. But they put up 90 on the Gophers last time around. They had 6 guys in double-figures and shot 64% from the field.

No turnovers - This defense is tough. Very physical. And we need to not be careless with the basketball, value every possession and see some points because of it.

Make them shoot contested 3s - Not typically a good 3-point shooting team. Get a hand up on shooters after taking away penetration.

PREDICTION

We will not win.

Minnesota - 63

Rutgers - 75