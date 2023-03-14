Join the 2023 TDG Bracket Challenge

It’s March, and you know what that means? Neither Minnesota team is playing meaningful basketball!

/weeps

That should not stop you from believing that you know more about the outcomes of games between teams you have not watched all season than our fearless leader GopherNation. Prove it by joining the TDG Bracket Challenge.

JOIN HERE

This year thanks to budget cuts we have no explicit swag, but we do have bragging rights and the chance to be featured on a future episode of the Pahd...What’s that? I’m being informed that was cut too.

/weeps