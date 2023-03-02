Gopher basketball was down 10 points with 1:15 after Cam Spencer hit 2 free throws for Rutgers, giving them a 70-60 lead. A seemingly sealing the win for the Scarlet Knights over Minnesota.

Spencer would hit three more free throws in the final minute, again seemingly securing a win for Rutgers. But not tonight.

In the final 1:03 the Gophers would get 4 points from Dawson Garcia, a basket from Jaden Henly and then Jamison Battle would hit three 3-pointers in the final 43 seconds to help his team earn their 2nd Big Ten win of the season.

An incredibly and unlikely comeback for a Gopher team that has really struggled all season.

Battle and Garcia combined for 39 points while Pharrel Payne got a double-double with 15 and 10.

Stats and game story be damned, what a day for some great news for the Gopher mens program. Is this a season where we may finish with just 2 Big Ten wins? Yes, it is. But enjoy this one, Gopher fans.