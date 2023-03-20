Recapping the Bracket through the Round of 32

The Men’s NCAA Tournament is through the second round, and it is the perfect opportunity to check in on the results. Joining me today to help is my good friend “Laughing Minnesota Cheerleader” to provide the appropriate response to Purdue’s loss.

Laughing Cheerleader will be here with us through the rest of the tournament.

Sadly, we were unable to get an interview with Purdue’s whiteboard, but rest assured that given their current status in the bracket challenge, GopherNation and gopherguy05 have nothing but time to secure you the exclusive interview.

Standings After the Round of 32

TDG Bracket Leaderboard Bracket Champion Max Possible Total Bracket Champion Max Possible Total kusko_andy Alabama 1590 470 The Answer Key Alabama 1430 430 Complete Moron Status Gonzaga 1230 430 Gopher 505 Houston 1100 420 Fueled by Starry Kansas :( 940 420 Nick Juckel Too Houston 1530 410 UStreet Texas 1490 410 Feodor Thagrelius Houston 1490 410 Glam slam Alabama 1210 410

As per usual, I am single-handedly keeping the blog’s honor in the Top 10. kusko_andy is in the enviable position of having the best current score and highest max possible score remaining. They also dominate three other brackets that have the same national champion.