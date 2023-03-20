Recapping the Bracket through the Round of 32

The Men’s NCAA Tournament is through the second round, and it is the perfect opportunity to check in on the results. Joining me today to help is my good friend “Laughing Minnesota Cheerleader” to provide the appropriate response to Purdue’s loss.
Laughing Cheerleader will be here with us through the rest of the tournament.
Sadly, we were unable to get an interview with Purdue’s whiteboard, but rest assured that given their current status in the bracket challenge, GopherNation and gopherguy05 have nothing but time to secure you the exclusive interview.
The whiteboard in #Purdue’s locker room#MarchMadness @WISH_TV #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/J0h7ojvY5P— Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) March 18, 2023
Standings After the Round of 32
TDG Bracket Leaderboard
|Bracket
|Champion
|Max Possible
|Total
|Bracket
|Champion
|Max Possible
|Total
|kusko_andy
|Alabama
|1590
|470
|The Answer Key
|Alabama
|1430
|430
|Complete Moron Status
|Gonzaga
|1230
|430
|Gopher 505
|Houston
|1100
|420
|Fueled by Starry
|Kansas :(
|940
|420
|Nick Juckel Too
|Houston
|1530
|410
|UStreet
|Texas
|1490
|410
|Feodor Thagrelius
|Houston
|1490
|410
|Glam slam
|Alabama
|1210
|410
As per usual, I am single-handedly keeping the blog’s honor in the Top 10. kusko_andy is in the enviable position of having the best current score and highest max possible score remaining. They also dominate three other brackets that have the same national champion.
