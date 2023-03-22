Head coach P.J. Fleck and co.’s recruiting efforts are picking up steam, as Indiana wide receiver Corey Smith becomes the sixth player to grab an oar in this recruiting class.

Get to know Corey Smith

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 170

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Illinois and West Virginia

247 Sports Composite Rating: N/A

Scouting Report

Last fall, Smith hauled in 40 receptions for 811 receiving yards and six touchdowns, averaging 20 yards per catch. Physically, he is not the type of wide receiver that is going to have a size advantage against defensive backs, but his quickness and catch radius make him difficult to cover. Smith accelerates off the line of scrimmage and is a smooth route runner who can create separation with his suddenness. He can catch the ball away from his body and even do so while on the move and in traffic. Though he lacks top end speed, Smith has shown he can make plays after the catch. This is a solid pick-up for the Gophers.