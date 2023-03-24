Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive tackle De’Angelo “Trill” Carter has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Carter started 24 games for the Gophers over the last two seasons, and was expected to start alongside Kyler Baugh this fall. Last season, he finished with 19 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and one 1.5 sacks, earning All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors. In his career, Carter amassed 55 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, three pass break-ups, and one interception.

Look for a spring position preview later this month exploring Minnesota’s other options at defensive tackle and who is most likely to step into Carter’s starting spot.