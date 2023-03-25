Head coach P.J. Fleck and co. have gone north of the border to reel in another commitment, drawing a verbal pledge from wide receiver recruit Dallas Sims on Saturday. He is a Canada native but is enrolled at Clearwater Academy International in Florida.

Get to know Dallas Sims

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 195

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Boston College, Indiana, Iowa State, Pittsburgh, and Purdue

247 Sports Composite Rating: N/A

Scouting Report

Sims has been utilized primary at slot receiver in high school, so it is difficult to evaluate his ability to create separation at the line of scrimmage. But when he gets a full head of steam, he quickly has defensive backs on their heels. Sims has good breakaway speed down the field but he is also a smooth route runner, frequently able to elude coverage with his suddenness. I don’t have a good feel for his catch radius, but on film he flashes the ability to make catches away from his body and in traffic. Sims’ team loves to attack the edge of the defense with his speed, often motioning him into the backfield on jet screens. He’ll bring a promising skillset to Minnesota.