The recruiting commitments are starting to pile up for the Minnesota Golden Gophers, as head coach P.J. Fleck and co. earned a verbal pledge from Prior Lake defensive end Jide Abasiri while he was on campus for their Junior Day on Saturday.

Abasiri is the No. 4-ranked prospect in Minnesota, according to 247 Sports.

Get to know Jide Abasiri

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 255

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, and Washington

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8726

Scouting Report

Physically, Abasiri is a Big Ten defensive end. He has the frame and all of the natural tools, and he moves and bends well. His high school team has leveraged Abasiri’s versatility by moving him around the defensive line, alternating him between defensive tackle and defensive end. There is a lot of room for development, especially in terms of his technique and being explosive off the snap. But Abasiri is the type of prospect you simply have to secure when he is in your backyard.