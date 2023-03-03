Recruiting is starting to heat up for the Minnesota Golden Gophers, as head coach P.J. Fleck and co. earned a verbal commitment from Georgia quarterback Aaron Philo during his visit Thursday.

Get to know Aaron Philo

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 190

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Georgia Tech

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8500

Scouting Report

Philo was named Peach State Class A Division 1 Offensive Player of the Year last season after leading his team to a perfect 14-0 and a state championship, completing 69 percent of his passes (274-of-397) and throwing for 4,598 passing yards, 54 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. I don’t pretend to be an expert quarterback evaluator, but there is a lot to like from watching his film. The first things you notice are his arm and his accuracy. Not only can Philo throw the deep ball, but he can make accurate passes at all three levels. The touch on many of his passes is especially impressive, as he threads the needle through some tight windows. I wouldn’t call Philo a dual-threat quarterback but he certainly has athleticism, frequently demonstrating the ability to extend plays with his legs. I think this is a very good pick-up for the Gophers.