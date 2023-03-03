Ben Johnson has finally landed a talented high school point guard. After missing out on a couple of high-profile local points, Isaac Asuma is the first one to commit to the Gopher program.

2024 point guard Isaac Asuma just announced his commitment to the University of Minnesota after his team's win over Rock Ridge pic.twitter.com/9y1neTaIRX — Ryan James (@RyanJamesMN) March 3, 2023

Isaac Asuma

Pos: PG

Ht: 6’3”

Wt: 185

Asuma plays for Cherry High School, a small school outside of Duluth. Cherry made it to the Class A semi-finals of the 2022 state tournament and is currently 20-4, ranked 5th in the state. According to Ryan Jame of GopherIllustrated, Asuma is averaging 21 points per game, 8.5 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals while his Tigers play a more challenging schedule than the single A team would typically play.

But what are we getting? Asuma is a confident and smooth point guard who sees the floor very well. Watching videos of his game online, the game seems to be very slow for him out there. The question is how does his game translate when he goes from Class A in the Iron Range to the Big Ten.

The best news is that he has another year yet to continue to improve his overall game. And watching him this summer in the AAU circuit against the best in the country will tell us a lot more about his game.

I do believe by the time he signs his name to a Letter of Intent next fall, he will be a consensus 4-star recruit. He was a priority target for Iowa State while also holding offers from Iowa, Butler, Nebraska and TCU.

The Gopher program has struggled to land a high-quality point guard since Nate Mason and this is hopefully the answer at a crucial position. Asuma is the first commitment for the 2024 class and the Gophers currently will have up to 5 more scholarships available in that class. No doubt that Asuma was a priority for this Gopher staff and he will be one of the centerpieces of the class.