Minnesota Gophers: Weekend Schedule

Another busy weekend for the Minnesota Gophers athletic teams this weekend with several of them taking on ranked foes in some big games. Wresting heads to the Big Ten Championships, women’s hockey plays for the WCHA Championship, and the Gopher baseball team hosts three top flight opponents in the Cambria Classic at US Bank Stadium. Here is the weekend schedule and how you can catch the action!

Friday March 3rd:

Softball vs #20 Oregon Ducks @ Fullerton, California—2:30 PM

The Gopher softball team heads out to California this weekend for a series of games in the Juid Garman Classic. The tournament will feature their toughest opponents of the season. First up #20 Oregon at 2:30 on Friday afternoon. No video will be available but live stats for all of the Gopher softball teams games this weekend can be found HERE

Tennis vs Wisconsin 3:30 PM

The Gopher tennis team jumps fully into the Big Ten play this weekend by hosting Minnesota two conference rivals. First up are the Wisconsin Badgers at the Baseline Tennis Center. Tickets are free, or a free livestream is available HERE.

Women’s Hockey vs Wisconsin—WCHA Final Faceoff Semifinal 5 PM

The Gophers will try and win their first WCHA Tournament since 2018 this weekend on home ice. Minnesota opens up in the semifinals against rival Wisconsin who the Gophers went 0-2-2 against this season. A full preview is HERE. The game can be watched live on Fox9+ or on BTN+.

Baseball vs Hawaii @ US Bank Stadium 7PM

The Gopher baseball team looks for their first win of the season at their indoor home of US Bank Stadium in the Cambria Classic. First up are the Hawaii Warriors at 7 PM. The game will stream live on BTN+.

Saturday March 4th:

Track and Field @ Longhorn Invitational—10 AM

The Gopher outdoor track and field teams open their season down in Austin Texas in a meet held by the Texas Longhorns. No live stream or stats will be available.

Men’s Swimming—Last Chance Meet 9AM/2:30 PM

The Gopher men’s swimming team will hold their last chance meet for individuals to try and qualify times for the NCAA Championships at the Jean K Freeman Aquatic Center on Saturday morning. No stream or stats will be available.

Wrestling—Big Ten Championships @ Ann Arbor, Michigan 9/4:30/6:30

The Big Ten Wrestling Championships kick off Saturday morning in Ann Arbor. Minnesota is bringing the floowing wresters and their seeds:

125: #5 seed Patrick McKee

133: #6 seed Aaron Nagao

141: #5 seed Jake Bergeland

149: #6 seed Michael Blockhus

157: #11 seed Brayton Lee

165: #9 seed Andrew Sparks

174: #4 seed Bailee O’Reilly

184: #4 seed Isaiah Salazar

197: #9 seed Michial Foy

HWT: #11 seed Garrett Joles

Saturday’s schedule is as follows:

9:00 a.m. CT - Session I (First Round/Quarterfinals) – BTN/B1G+

4:30 p.m. CT - Session II (Wrestlebacks) – B1G+

6:30 p.m. CT - Session II (Semifinals/Wrestlebacks) - BTN/B1G+

Women’s Hockey WCHA Final Faceoff Championship 2PM

If Minnesota wins Friday they will play for the WCHA Championship Satyurday afternoon at 2 PM against either Ohio State or UMD. The game will air on FOX9+ and BTN+.

Softball vs #15 LSU @ Fullerton, CA 2:30 PM

The second of two ranked games in a row for Gopher softball features #15 LSU in Fullerton. The live stats ink is above.

Gymnastics vs Boise State 4 PM

The Gopher gymnastics team closes out the regular season on Saturday against Bosie State at The Pav. After last weekend’s Big 5 meet in Lincoln the Gophers are currently ranked #22 in the RoadToNationals rankings. They rank #9 on vault, #20 on bars, #48 on beam and #11 on floor. The Gophers will honor their seniors after the meet. It will stream live on BTN+.

Softball @ Cal State Fullerton 5 PM

Game three on the weekend for the Gopher softball team is against the tournament host Cal State Fullerton. Live stats link is above.

Baseball vs #4 Ole Miss @ US Bank Stadium 7 PM

Game two on the weekend for Gopher baseball is against one of the nations best and the defending NCAA Champion. Ole Miss comes into town ranked #4 in the country. Game time is at 7 PM and will stream live on BTN+.

Sunday March 5th

Tennis vs Iowa 11 AM

The second Big Ten match of the weekend sees the Gophers taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes at 11 Am Sunday morning at the Baseline Tennis Center. Tickets are free and a free live stream is available HERE.

Women’s Hockey NCAA Selection Show—11 AM—ESPNU

The Gophers will find out their NCAA Tournament fate at 11 AM Sunday morning when the pairings are announced. The Gophers have a good chance of hosting a NCAA Quarterfinal next weekend but much is still up in the air in the final two days of conference tournament play.

Wrestling@ Big Ten Championships @ Ann Arbor—Noon

Wrestling comes back for day two beginning at Noon on Sunday. The full schedule and TV times are below:12:00 p.m. CT - Session III (Consolation Semifinals/7th Place Matches) – B1G+

3:30 p.m. CT - Session IV (1st/3rd/5th Place Matches) - BTN/B1G+

Softball vs Seattle U @ Fullerton, CA 1:15 PM

Softball vs Loyola Marymount @ Fullerton, CA 3:30 PM

Game four and five of the weekend for Gopher softball sees them taking on Seattle University in Fullerton at 1:15 PM and then Loyola Marymount at 3:30- . Live stats are available at the link above.

Baseball vs #7 Vanderbilt @ US Bank Stadium 6 PM

The Gophers close out the Cambria Classic with another highly ranked opponent in #7 Vanderbilt. The Gophers and Commidors will stream live on BTN+ at 6 PM.

Men’s Basketball vs Wisconsin 6:30 PM FS1

The Gopher men close out the regular season against their rivals in the Wisconsin Badgers at 6:30 PM on Fox Sports 1. Minnesota would love to play spoiler and try and give the Badgers a bad loss and keep them out of the NCAA Tournament. Minnesota will honor their seniors postgame.