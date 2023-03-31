With spring football practice underway at Minnesota, we’ll be breaking down each position group in the lead-up to the spring game at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 22.

2023 Tight End Roster

Returning Starter(s): Brevyn Spann-Ford and Nick Kallerup

Other Returners: Jameson Geers and Nathan Jones

Spring Enrollees: None

Fall Enrollees: Sam Peters and Pierce Walsh

Out the Door: None

Spring Tight End Preview

Brevyn Spann-Ford provided a big boost to the Gophers’ tight end room when he announced he would return for his final season of eligibility. He is coming off his most productive season as a pass catcher, recording 42 receptions for 497 receiving yards and two touchdowns last year. Spann-Ford also earned high marks for his run blocking from Pro Football Focus, who have him ranked as the No. 2 returning tight end in college football for the 2023 season.

He will not be available this spring as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery, but that simply creates more opportunities for the other tight ends on the roster. Wayzata native Nick Kallerup proved to be an exceptional blocker last season in his fourth year with the program. Right behind him on the depth chart is Jameson Geers, who will be a redshirt sophomore this fall, and the coaching staff is very bullish on his potential to be an impact player in the near future.

The only other scholarship tight end on the roster at the moment is Nathan Jones, who redshirted as a freshman last season. This is probably the least interesting position group to watch this spring, but that is also a credit to the strength of Spann-Ford and co.

