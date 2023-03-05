The Minnesota Golden Gophers have received a verbal commitment from St. Paul athlete Simon Seidl. He was on campus Thursday with his family for an official visit, during which head coach P.J. Fleck extended a scholarship offer. Seidl committed Saturday evening via Twitter.

Get to know Simon Seidl

Height: 5'11''

Weight: 170

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: None

247 Sports Composite Rating: N/A

Scouting Report

Seidl is your textbook under-the-radar prospect. His only other scholarship offer is from Wyoming and few recruiting services outside of 247 Sports have had a chance to evaluate him. But Seidl is a multi-sport athlete who is long, fast, and athletic. He is a two-way player in football, flashing his speed and ball skills on offense and defense. Seidl also runs track and plays hockey. He is expected to play cornerback at Minnesota, where he will need to refine his technique as a defensive back to go along with the physical tools.