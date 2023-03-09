Chicago

~8:00 PM

BTN

Maryland

Maryland Terrapins

Record: 20-11 (11-9)

KenPom Rank: 20

Well the Terapins have not only defeated the Gophers twice this season, but they have dominated both meetings. They won by 25 at The Barn and they won by 18 in College Park. Is there reason to believe that Gophers are playing better and a neutral site game is just what they need?

KEYS TO A GOPHER WIN

There is no place like home - Maryland has won exactly one game away from the Xfinity Center since early December. This team has really struggled away from home. Unfortunately, that lone road win was over the Gophers. By 25. We are going to need to see the typical “bad Maryland away from home” team tonight.

Bring down their shooting percentage - Maryland shot the ball very well in both games. They shot 52% in the first game and 68% in the second matchup. Those are numbers that cannot be repeated unless Minnesota also plans to shoot well.

Move the ball! - It was so pretty in the Nebraska game, I want to see it again, this time against a legit defense.

PREDICTION

Bonus Key #4 - don’t try to take a charge with 9 minutes left and 4 fouls. Just sayin.

The Terps are pretty good and I suspect that this will be the night when the 2022-23 Gopher basketball season comes to a merciful end. Maryland will be vastly under-seeded, but their question will be if they can win some games away from home.

I don’t think it will matter tonight.

Minnesota - 66

Maryland - 79