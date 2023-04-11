North Dakota native Riley Sunram is crossing the border to Minnesota. The defensive lineman verbally committed to the Golden Gophers Tuesday night, not long after being on campus for a visit. If Sunram signs with Minnesota, it would be the second year in row that head coach P.J. Fleck and co. have signed the top-ranked recruit out of North Dakota.

Get to know Riley Sunram

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 265

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Duke, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami, Missouri, and Nebraska

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8850

Scouting Report

Sunram has played on both sides of the ball in high school, though Minnesota is recruiting him as a defensive lineman. He is the type of player who looks like the biggest and best player on the field in every game at the high school level. When Sunram is playing offensive line, he has defenders on skates and headed towards the second level in seconds. As you can imagine, he is raw, needing to work on his burst off the ball. But the upside here is off the charts. Sunram is also a multi-sport athlete, also competing in basketball and track and field.