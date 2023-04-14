Needing some frontcourt depth, the Gophers have added Jack Wilson from Washington State.

By the grace of God I’ve been blessed with an amazing journey through collegiate sports. I look forward to sharing what I’ve gained through my experiences with those around me, and doing whatever I can for this team and staff at the University of Minnesota. GO GOPHERS!!! pic.twitter.com/61oOX0YOSz — Jack Wilson (@BigJackWilson71) April 14, 2023

Wilson has had a long and winding collegiate career but will be ending it with a season in Minnesota.

He began his career committing to and playing for Oregon State out of high school back in 2018. As a freshman he played in just 7 games, scoring zero points. After playing 1 season for the Beavers he transferred out to Idaho in the Big Sky. While playing for the Vandals, Wilson played in 18 games scoring a total of 75 points.

He then made the decision to transfer to Washington State where he dropped basketball and began playing football. For 2 seasons he was on the Cougar’s football team as an offensive lineman who mainly played on special teams.

Wilson then switched back to hoops. He was on the Cougars team last year, appearing in 14 games.

With one season left to play, Wilson has decided to transfer to the Big Ten and play for the Gophers.

Jack Wilson

Pos: C

Ht: 6’11”

Wt: 313

Perhaps you noticed that Wilson is a large man. A former Pac12 offensive lineman who has played basketball his entire life.

Looking at his previous playing time and stats, there is really no reason to be expecting Wilson to be a regular contributor for the Gophers. One of the offseason needs for the Gophers was frontcourt depth, that is what Wilson will provide.

Another big man in practice, a big body to come in when guys get into deep foul trouble and someone available should injuries happen.

What is next?

With a point guard and center depth added to next year’s roster, up next is a combo guard and perhaps another shooter. Plenty of work left to do for the Gophers to get to a more competitive level. But welcome Mr. Wilson to The Barn.