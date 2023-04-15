Eden Prairie defensive tackle Mo Saine announced Friday night that he has committed to play for the Golden Gophers. He is the fourth in-state recruit to commit to Minnesota in this cycle.

Get to know Mo Saine

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 270

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Arizona State, Iowa State, Kansas, and Kansas State

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8700

Scouting Report

The first thing you notice about Saine is his size. He has a great frame for a future Big Ten defensive tackle, with all of the physical traits necessary to be an impact player at that level. Saine has been a disruptive force on the interior of his high school team’s defensive line, showing good burst at the line of scrimmage and leveraging his size advantage to overpower offensive linemen. Obviously he’ll need to refine his technique once he gets to Minnesota, where size alone simply isn’t enough to win consistently at the line of scrimmage, but defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere has to like the physical and athletic traits Saine brings to the table.