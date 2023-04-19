I have to imagine that head coach P.J. Fleck and his coaching staff were in a celebratory mood this morning when they received a verbal commitment from Esko safety Koi Perich. The four-star safety is one of the most sought-after recruits in the state of Minnesota, but ultimately chose the Golden Gophers over offers from Wisconsin, Michigan, and other Power 5 programs.

Get to know Koi Perich

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 195

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern, Vanderbilt, Washington, and Wisconsin

247 Sports Composite Rating: N/A

Scouting Report

Perich has been a superstar for the Eskomos, making plays on both sides of the ball. Last season, he rushed for 813 yards and 11 touchdowns to go along with 354 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Perich was also a difference maker on special teams, racking up five returns for touchdowns. Defensively, he totaled 75 tackles, two sacks, four forced fumbles, and three interceptions. His athleticism is off the charts, making difficult plays look easy. Perich has a knack for being in the right place at the right time, always in a position to make a play. His future is at safety, where he has speed and athleticism to hold up in pass coverage and the strength and toughness to defend against the run. This is quite a catch for Minnesota.