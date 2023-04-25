Miami (Ohio) safety Rowan Zolman announced Tuesday that he plans to transfer to Minnesota to play for the Golden Gophers. He entered the transfer portal 10 days ago and has three years of eligibility remaining. Zolman also received offers from Connecticut and Ohio.

Excited to announce my commitment to the university of Minnesota! Thank you @Coach_Fleck and @JoeS_Rossi for giving me the opportunity to continue my academic and athletic career! @TractionAp pic.twitter.com/MlBPQfSoLS — rowan_z (@rowanz13) April 25, 2023

Zolman played in nine games as a true freshman for the RedHawks last season, finishing the year with six tackles and one interception.

I’ll be curious to see where Zolman ends up once he arrives in Minneapolis. He has played safety in the past, but I could see him lining up at slot cornerback behind Jack Henderson or even seeing time at linebacker, where the Gophers are thin. Either way, Zolman seems to be a good depth addition and could see the field in the next couple years if not next season.