Minnesota Football: John Michael Schmitz drafted by New York Giants in the 2nd round of the NFL Draft

John Michael Schmitz was the first Minnesota Gophers player drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft when the New York Giants took him with the 57th pick in the 2nd round. Last year, Daniel Faalele was drafted in the 4th round and he was the first Gopher offensive lineman drafted since 2006. Schmitz makes it back-to-back drafts with a Gopher OL taken for the first time since 1989 and 1990

The Giants are getting a very strong and savvy interior lineman who has a chance to make an impact from day one. He has a good chance to earnt he starting center job protecting Daniel Jones. The full draft preview of Schmitz can be found HERE.

What stands out about JMS is that he plays with a lot of tenacity and toughness. He is big for the position and rarely makes mistakes.

He joins his former teammate and former Gopher Carter Coughlin in NYC.

Yessirrrrr welcome brotha 〽️ @jmschmitz1999 — Carter Coughlin (@Cmoe34) April 29, 2023

Best of luck to JMS this coming season with the Giants!