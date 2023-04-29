Terell Smith is the second Minnesota Gopher defensive back taken in 2023 NFL Draft, selected by the Chicago Bears in the 5th round.

Smith brings elite size and speed to the Bears. Expect that he will earn himself a spot on special teams while he is learning the intricacies of NFL coverage schemes.

Our full draft preview of Smith can be found HERE.

Best of luck to T-Time this coming summer and fall with the Bears.