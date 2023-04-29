 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minnesota Football: Terell Smith drafted by Chicago Bears in 5th Rd of NFL Draft

Terell Smith was selected with the 165th pick in the 5th round

By GopherNation
NCAA Football: Colorado at Minnesota Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Terell Smith is the second Minnesota Gopher defensive back taken in 2023 NFL Draft, selected by the Chicago Bears in the 5th round.

Smith brings elite size and speed to the Bears. Expect that he will earn himself a spot on special teams while he is learning the intricacies of NFL coverage schemes.

Our full draft preview of Smith can be found HERE.

Best of luck to T-Time this coming summer and fall with the Bears.

