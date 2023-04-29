Terell Smith is the second Minnesota Gopher defensive back taken in 2023 NFL Draft, selected by the Chicago Bears in the 5th round.
T-Time ⌚️— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 29, 2023
Let's get it, @TerellSmith7! pic.twitter.com/iF5Taa6IZw
Smith brings elite size and speed to the Bears. Expect that he will earn himself a spot on special teams while he is learning the intricacies of NFL coverage schemes.
Our full draft preview of Smith can be found HERE.
Best of luck to T-Time this coming summer and fall with the Bears.
