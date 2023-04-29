Former Minnesota Gophers star safety, Jordan Howden was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the 5th round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

With the 146th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints select DB Jordan Howden!#SaintsDraft | @CoxComm pic.twitter.com/hVh9v45b0F — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 29, 2023

A heady, savvy and play-making safety who will likely have to work his way onto the roster with great special teams play.

Our full draft preview of Smith can be found HERE.

Best of luck to Jordan with the Saints.