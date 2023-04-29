 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minnesota Football: Jordan Howden drafted by New Orleans Saints in 5th Rd of NFL Draft

Jordan Howden was selected with the 146th pick in the 5th round

By GopherNation
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 24 Minnesota at Michigan State

Former Minnesota Gophers star safety, Jordan Howden was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the 5th round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

A heady, savvy and play-making safety who will likely have to work his way onto the roster with great special teams play.

Best of luck to Jordan with the Saints.

