Elon cornerback Tre’Von Jones announced Saturday that he plans to transfer to Minnesota to play for the Golden Gophers. As a grad transfer, he has one year of eligibility remaining.

Since entering the transfer portal, Jones has received offers from Virginia, Charlotte, Appalachian State, Hawaii, Georgia State, and James Madison. He initially committed to James Madison, but flipped to Minnesota after visiting campus this week.

Elon is an FCS program that belongs to the Colonial Athletic Association. In four seasons with the Phoenix, Jones tallied 185 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, 15 passes defended, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries. He also earned Third-Team All-CAA honors in each of the last two seasons.

This is the first of several transfer portal additions the Gophers are expected to make at the cornerback position this offseason. Two-year starter Justin Walley returns this fall, but Minnesota does not have another cornerback on the roster with actual game experience, aside from slot cornerback and Southeastern transfer Jack Henderson. Jones is expected to come in and compete immediately for the starting cornerback spot opposite Walley.