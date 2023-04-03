University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel is leaving for Pittsburgh

The Board of Regents for the University of Minnesota hired Joan Gable to replace Eric Kalor as the University’s President. She would be the school’s first female president and came to the U after spending 5 years as provost at the University of South Carolina.

In her years at Minnesota Gabel was known to be a president who very much supported athletics. She also was in the unenviable position to help the University navigate the Covid-19 pandemic as well as handling the relationship between the University and the Minneapolis Police Department in the wake of the George Floyd murder and subsequent protests.

Today’s announcement may be a little bit surprising but this story may be developing. The Board of Regents will now begin searching for her replacement.