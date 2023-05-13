In-state wide receiver prospect Jalen Smith received a scholarship offer from the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Friday and committed to head coach P.J. Fleck and co. immediately.

Get to know Jalen Smith

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 180

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Iowa State

247 Sports Composite Rating: N/A

Scouting Report

One word: Speed. Smith is a track athlete who has clocked a 10.87 100-meter dash, a 6.70 in the 55-meter dash, and a 7.17 in the 60. On the football field, he is quick off the line of scrimmage and frequently leaves defensive backs in his dust. Smith can also track the ball well and adjust to passes in the air, before sprinting away from defenders after the catch. He hauled in 49 receptions for 729 receiving yards and eight touchdowns last season. His top-end speed and playmaking ability are simply too intriguing to pass up for an in-state prospect.