Head coach P.J. Fleck and co. have their quarterback for this recruiting cycle, with Arkansas native Drake Lindsey verbally committing to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Friday.

The Gophers had previously received a verbal commitment from quarterback Aaron Philo, who decommitted and has since decided to stay closer to home at Georgia Tech.

Get to know Drake Lindsey

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 220

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: None

247 Sports Composite Rating: N/A

Scouting Report

Last season, Lindsey completed 67 percent of his passes and threw for 3,620 passing yards with 37 touchdowns and three interceptions. He has a big arm capable of making every throw, from touch passes to deep shots down the field. Lindsey is more of a pocket passer than a dual-threat quarterback, but he navigates the pocket well, able to elude pressure and keep his eyes down field. From watching his highlights, it’s tough to get a feel for how he works through his progressions. Most clips see Lindsey locking on to one receiver and waiting for an opening before throwing a strike. But he also has good anticipation and can throw his receivers open. There will be a learning curve in the Big Ten, but he certainly seems to have the physical tools.