Head coach P.J. Fleck and co. have their quarterback for this recruiting cycle, with Arkansas native Drake Lindsey verbally committing to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Friday.
IM HOME!!! #RTB@CdickC @jaywilkinson @Coach_Fleck @CoachHarbaugh @CoachKoehler @CoachKOHara pic.twitter.com/F4QWT8RbsG— Drake Lindsey (@Drakelindsey5) May 12, 2023
The Gophers had previously received a verbal commitment from quarterback Aaron Philo, who decommitted and has since decided to stay closer to home at Georgia Tech.
Get to know Drake Lindsey
Height: 6’5”
Weight: 220
Power 5 Scholarship Offers: None
247 Sports Composite Rating: N/A
Scouting Report
Last season, Lindsey completed 67 percent of his passes and threw for 3,620 passing yards with 37 touchdowns and three interceptions. He has a big arm capable of making every throw, from touch passes to deep shots down the field. Lindsey is more of a pocket passer than a dual-threat quarterback, but he navigates the pocket well, able to elude pressure and keep his eyes down field. From watching his highlights, it’s tough to get a feel for how he works through his progressions. Most clips see Lindsey locking on to one receiver and waiting for an opening before throwing a strike. But he also has good anticipation and can throw his receivers open. There will be a learning curve in the Big Ten, but he certainly seems to have the physical tools.
