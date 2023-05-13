Georgia Southern CB Tyler Bride to transfer to Minnesota

Georgia Southern cornerback Tyler Bride announced Saturday that he will be transferring to Minnesota, where he will have two years of eligibility with the Golden Gophers.

Bride was drawing interest from Arizona, Baylor, Colorado, Kansas State, and Louisville.

The Georgia native saw action in 29 games over the course of three seasons with the Eagles. He played in eight games as a true freshman in 2020, both on defense and special teams. Bride then competed in eight games as a true sophomore in 2021 and started five of them before missing the final four games of the season with an injury. Finally, last fall he played in all 13 games, starting 10 of them and finishing the year with 42 tackles, three tackles for loss, nine pass break-ups, two interceptions, and one fumble recovery.

No position group for the Gophers has had a more interesting offseason than cornerback. Terell Smith was selected by the Chicago Bears in April’s NFL Draft, Beanie Bishop transferred to West Virginia, Ryan Stapp retired from football, and Steven Ortiz and Miles Fleming both entered the transfer portal. The turnover in the cornerbacks room left Justin Walley as the only cornerback on the roster with meaningful game experience. Minnesota has since added Bride, Elon cornerback Tre’Von Jones, and Auburn slot cornerback Craig McDonald.

Expect Bride to compete with Jones for a starting cornerback spot this fall.