Minnesota Gophers: Vote Goldy Gopher into the National Mascot Hall of Fame!

For the second year in a row, our favorite 13-lined ground squirrel has been nominated as a finalist for induction to the 2023 class of the National Mascot Hall of Fame! The Minnesota Gophers favorite mascot, Goldy the Gopher is up for a popular fan vote along with seventeen other mascots from the world of professional sports and other NCAA teams.

The public vote began on Sunday and will take place for two weeks ending on May 27th. People are allowed to vote for up to seven candidates on their ballot and are allowed to vote once per day during the two-week period.

At the end of the two weeks, the public vote, along with the votes of the members of the MHOF, and Executive Committee members will be tallied. Members of the MHOF must have active memberships to the MHOF, and Executive Committee members are comprised of a body of current and past performers along with executives in the industry that have accepted invitations from the MHOF to participate.

Once the three groups of votes have been aggregated and scored, any mascot receiving a score equal to or greater than sixty percent (60%) of the ballots cast shall be elected to membership in the National Mascot Hall of Fame. If there are less than two mascots over the 60% threshold, the top two scoring mascots will be elected even if their aggregated score is under 60%. Votes are calculated within each voting group and aggregated as a percentage of ballots cast within each group. Ballot Total percentages from the membership of the MHOF (including Founder, Individual, Family, Grandparent, and ACM memberships) count for two (2) times the ballot total percentage of the general public’s voting group. Executive Committee member results count for three (3) times that of the MHOF members’ ballot total percentage, or six(6) times that of the general public’s voting group.

Four inductees were enshrined in 2022 including Globie from the Harlem Globetrotters, Southpaw from the Chicago White Sox, UGA, from the University of Georgia, and Teddy from the Washington Nationals.

Goldy is trying to join five other Big Ten mascots already enshrined including Brutus Buckeye, Bucky Badger, The Nittany Lion, Lil’ Red and Sparty the Spartan. Yes, somehow Lil’ red is already in the HOF and Goldy is not. Time to rectify this immediately.

Goldy will need to get past 12 professional mascots from the NHL, NFL, MLB and even the CFL. There are five other college mascots up as well including Buzz from Georgia Tech, Rameses from North Carolina, Otto the Orange from Syracuse, The Bearcat from Cincinnati and the Blue Devil from Duke.

It’s time to get Goldy where he belongs. Let’s get Goldy some HOF cred!!