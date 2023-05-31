With fewer than 100 days until you can spend your Saturdays (and one Thursday) watching Minnesota Golden Gopher football, kickoff times for four games have been announced.

Head coach P.J. Fleck’s squad will open the season by hosting the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Thursday, Aug. 31. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. and be televised on FOX.

The following week, the Gophers will welcome the Eastern Michigan Eagles to Huntington Bank Stadium on Sep. 9. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and air on the Big Ten Network.

Minnesota’s first road trip of the season will be to North Carolina on Saturday, Sep. 16. That game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and be televised on either ESPN or ESPN2.

Finally, the Gophers close out their non-conference slate with an 11 a.m. kickoff on Homecoming against the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns on Saturday, Sep. 30.