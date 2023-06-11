Head coach P.J. Fleck and co. held their annual “Summer Splash” recruiting event this weekend, inviting a host of committed and uncommitted recruits to campus. As one of the biggest recruiting weekends of the year for the Minnesota Golden Gophers, you can typically expect them to emerge with a handful of fresh commitments. This year’s “Summer Splash” was no exception, with New York cornerback Samuel Madu the first visitor to grab an oar.

Get to know Samuel Madu

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 170

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Boston College, Duke, Michigan State, Missouri, Penn State, Purdue, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia

247 Sports Composite Rating: N/A

Scouting Report

The first thing you notice about Madu when watching his film is his physicality. Not only is he an effective open field tackler who can make plays in run support at the line of scrimmage, but he is also sticky in coverage, whether he is playing man or zone. Madu contests every catch, using his speed and athleticism to stick close to the receiver and making the most of his length to reach in and break up passes. His habit of frequently using his hands in pass coverage may make him a target for pass interference penalties at the college level, so that is an area of his game he’ll need to refine. But his athleticism and physical style of play are a potent mix.