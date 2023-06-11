The Minnesota Golden Gophers are hard at work restocking their cornerbacks room, drawing not one but two cornerback commitments during the weekend’s “Summer Splash” event, with Texas cornerback Mike Gerald the second to grab an oar Sunday.

Get to know Mike Gerald

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 170

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Kansas State, Utah, and Washington State

247 Sports Composite Rating: N/A

Scouting Report

Last year was Gerald’s first time playing cornerback, which is where he’ll end up at Minnesota. As a wide receiver, he caught 24 receptions for 522 receiving yards. The lack of experience at cornerback is likely a factor in why he has flown under the radar up to this point, though that changed recently after he camped at Houston last week. Minnesota coaches were in attendance and were among three Power 5 programs that extended Gerald a scholarship offer after seeing him perform drills in person. He is a legitimate 6’0” and reportedly ran around a 4.5 40 at the camp. It will be interesting to see if the Gophers have to fight to keep Gerald in the boat as he potentially draws more interest from programs this summer and into the fall.