Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere continues to make a name for himself on the recruiting trail, earning his fifth commitment of this recruiting cycle with a verbal pledge from defensive lineman Jaylin Hicks during the weekend’s “Summer Splash” event.

Get to know Jaylin Hicks

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 250

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Boston College, Penn State, Syracuse, and Wake Forest

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8750

Scouting Report

Hicks is a unique talent not only because of his strength and speed, but because of his versatility. He has the flexibility to play either five-technique or three-technique on the defensive line depending on his 6’4”, 250-lb. frame continues to grow. As is often the case with defensive lineman making the leap from high school to college, his technique as a pass rusher needs work. Hicks has generally been able to bully his way past offensive lineman, often by either overpowering interior lineman or beating less athletic tackles off the edge. He is a frequent presence in offensive backfields and never gives up on a play.