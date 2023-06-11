The fourth commitment of head coach P.J. Fleck and co.’s “Summer Splash” weekend event is out of Iowa, with tight end Jacob Simpson grabbing an oar.

Get to know Jacob Simpson

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 210

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Duke, Illinois, Louisville, Missouri, Texas Tech, and Vanderbilt

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8800

Scouting Report

Simpson hauled in 40 receptions for 559 receiving yards and six touchdowns last season, often split out as a wide receiver. The first thing you notice about him is his length, which he frequently uses to create separation in his routes. Simpson has no problem using his long arms to attack the ball at its highest point and make catches away from his body with ease. He seems to have sure hands, at least from what I can see on his film. What is missing from Simpson’s film is his skills as a blocker, so that’s a question mark for me. But there were also questions about Brevyn Spann-Ford’s blocking early in his career and we’ve seen how far he has come.