Less than 24 hours after receiving a scholarship offer from head coach P.J. Fleck, Chanhassen rush end Sam Macy has committed to the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Get to know Sam Macy

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 220

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: None

247 Sports Composite Rating: N/A

Scouting Report

Macy camped with Fleck and co. on Sunday, where he hoped to demonstrate how he changed his body over the winter. He weighed around 195 lbs. last fall but showed up to camp at 220 lbs. Not only did Macy show more physicality with the weight added to his 6’4” frame, but he also flashed straight-line speed and change of direction. The athleticism is there, and he’ll need to continue to add bulk up to hold up in run support as a rush end. Danny Striggow is an easy comparison here.