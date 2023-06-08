Once USC and UCLA finalized their move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten, one of the key questions was how the conference would handle scheduling, specifically for football.

Well, we have our answer.

The Big Ten unveiled their conference football schedules for 2024 and 2025 on Thursday, utilizing a “Flex Protect” model that allows the league to assign different numbers of permanent annual opponents for each member team. Programs can play between one and three protected annual opponents while cycling through the rest of the league’s schools over several years.

Minnesota’s protected opponents will be Iowa and Wisconsin.

Under the new scheduling model, the Big Ten will no longer be split into two divisions. All teams will play nine regular season conference games each year.

The Gophers’ conference matchups for 2024:

vs. Iowa

vs. Northwestern

vs. Ohio State

vs. Rutgers

at Indiana

at Michigan

at Nebraska

at UCLA

at Wisconsin

The Gophers’ conference matchups for 2025:

vs. Maryland

vs. Michigan State

vs. Nebraska

vs. USC

vs. Wisconsin

at Illinois

at Iowa

at Penn State

at Purdue