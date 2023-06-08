 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minnesota Football: Big Ten announces conference schedules for 2024 and 2025

The Gophers will have protected rivalries against Iowa and Wisconsin

By Blake Ruane
2022 Big Ten Conference Football Media Days Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Once USC and UCLA finalized their move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten, one of the key questions was how the conference would handle scheduling, specifically for football.

Well, we have our answer.

The Big Ten unveiled their conference football schedules for 2024 and 2025 on Thursday, utilizing a “Flex Protect” model that allows the league to assign different numbers of permanent annual opponents for each member team. Programs can play between one and three protected annual opponents while cycling through the rest of the league’s schools over several years.

Minnesota’s protected opponents will be Iowa and Wisconsin.

Under the new scheduling model, the Big Ten will no longer be split into two divisions. All teams will play nine regular season conference games each year.

The Gophers’ conference matchups for 2024:

  • vs. Iowa
  • vs. Northwestern
  • vs. Ohio State
  • vs. Rutgers
  • at Indiana
  • at Michigan
  • at Nebraska
  • at UCLA
  • at Wisconsin

The Gophers’ conference matchups for 2025:

  • vs. Maryland
  • vs. Michigan State
  • vs. Nebraska
  • vs. USC
  • vs. Wisconsin
  • at Illinois
  • at Iowa
  • at Penn State
  • at Purdue

