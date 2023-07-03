The boat is starting to look full but the Minnesota Golden Gophers added another oar over the weekend with a verbal commitment from offensive line recruit Brett Carroll.

Get to know Brett Carroll

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 285

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8719

Scouting Report

Carroll has played both center and tackle in high school, but Minnesota offensive line coach Brian Callahan has him penciled in at center. He also happens to be a standout wrestler. As you much expect, Carroll is a very physical blocker, with the tenaciousness to be a force in the run game. He possesses great strength and finishes his blocks. Pair that with his quickness and athleticism and you have the foundation for a future as a strong pass blocker.