Minnesota Fans React Survey—Tell us How Gopher Football will do in 2023!

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Golden Gophers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/UUB3ZP/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

You’ve seen our predictions, now you tell us what you think the Gophers will do in 2023!

We will have the results of this survey up Thursday morning...GAMEDAY Morning, so get your votes in ASAP!